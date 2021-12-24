2,000 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.