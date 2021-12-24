$207.45 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post sales of $207.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.80 million to $770.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIR traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

