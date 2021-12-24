$207.45 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post sales of $207.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the highest is $208.90 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.80 million to $770.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CIR traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 63,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
