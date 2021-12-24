$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 196,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.