$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $102.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $118.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

