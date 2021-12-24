28,208 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the second quarter worth $37,383,000. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in iStar by 136.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in iStar by 488.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iStar by 285.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iStar by 1,710.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

