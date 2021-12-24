$29.18 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post sales of $29.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the highest is $29.28 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ATY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 303,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in AcuityAds by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

