29,900 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 339,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 over the last 90 days.

