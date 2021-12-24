$319.35 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $319.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.79 million to $329.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,668. Weber has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,768,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.