$33.52 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $33.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.39 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.01 million to $133.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.92 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $205.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

PRTK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 311,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,166. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

