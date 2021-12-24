3,364,376 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,364,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,873,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of NIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,379,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,862,609. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

