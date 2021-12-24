$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.43 million and the lowest is $35.99 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of MFIN stock remained flat at $$8.45 on Tuesday. 17,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,754. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

