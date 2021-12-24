$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report sales of $36.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 543,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,684. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.