$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report sales of $36.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ROVR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 543,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,684. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

