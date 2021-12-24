3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 12-Month High at $354.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.68), with a volume of 113924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.65).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) price objective on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 318.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

