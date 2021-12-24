$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 3,979,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,620,137. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

