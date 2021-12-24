45,800 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFB opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock worth $219,855. 9.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.