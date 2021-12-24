$485.22 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $485.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.39 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $443.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 397,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,318. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

