$5.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

