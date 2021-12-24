5,311 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Securities upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

MKL traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $1,208.69. 29,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,618. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $942.44 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,268.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,241.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

