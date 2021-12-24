$532.73 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $532.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.10 million to $536.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 640,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

