559 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $37,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $25,849,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 83.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 181,436 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

