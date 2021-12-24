6 Meridian Acquires 3,639 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

6 Meridian grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.04. 1,624,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,811. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.