6 Meridian Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

