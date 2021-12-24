6 Meridian Invests $5.77 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,219,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,471. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

