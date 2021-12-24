6 Meridian Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after buying an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,549,000 after buying an additional 820,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.48 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

