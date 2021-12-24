$630.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post sales of $630.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.50 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $502.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.34. 4,938,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.