6,544 Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beam Global by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beam Global by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beam Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM opened at $21.90 on Friday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

