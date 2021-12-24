6,607 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

