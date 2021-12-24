6,878 Shares in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $652.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $538,042. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

