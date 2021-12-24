753,000 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,465,000. ON Semiconductor makes up about 30.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 27.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $66.76. 7,612,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,896. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

