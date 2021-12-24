9,813 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iStar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

In other iStar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.