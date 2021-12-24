A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.25

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 143066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

