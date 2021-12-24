Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Trading Up 1.3%

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.05 and last traded at C$12.03. Approximately 150,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 221,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.88.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

