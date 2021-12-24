Abyss Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

