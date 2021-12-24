Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. 1,374,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

