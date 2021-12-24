Actinium Market Cap Tops $537,628.55 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $537,628.55 and approximately $12,392.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 37,450,400 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

