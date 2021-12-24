AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800.

TSE:AT opened at C$4.82 on Friday. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$3.77 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$292.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.12.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

