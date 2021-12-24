Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $28.40 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

