Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 6,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

