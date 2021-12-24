AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWEQ opened at $28.04 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

