AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Declares Annual Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:DWUS)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DWUS opened at $40.36 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.