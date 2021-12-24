AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

DWMC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

