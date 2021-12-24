AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.92. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

