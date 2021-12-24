AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,360 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

