AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,035,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.25 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

