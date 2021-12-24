AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,428 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

