Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny Sells 23,701 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AFL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 2,326,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.