Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

AGGZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

