agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $38.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.18.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,504 shares of company stock worth $3,986,288 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,579,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

