Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.