Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.00 and its 200-day moving average is $285.75. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

